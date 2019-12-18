Arkansas State women’s basketball falls to #5 Baylor, Juicy Landrum sets NCAA record

“I feel like we played better offensively today,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “Defensively, we were a little bit overwhelmed but this environment can overwhelm you sometimes. We’ve talked about who we want to be as a team and we feel like we can be competitive. I eventually want to get us to the point where we come here to win this game. I thought we played better in the second half, especially offensively in the third quarter. We settled down and got it inside, where we wanted to go with it. We wanted to do that in the first half, and didn’t. We just have to continue to build and get ready for Louisiana Tech and Sun Belt play.”