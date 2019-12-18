Both Arkansas State basketball squads in action Wednesday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
7:00pm: Arkansas State (men) vs. Louisiana (Online: ESPN+)
- The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,214-1,170 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season
- The Red Wolves are 19-9 (13-3 home | 6-6 road) in Sun Belt Conference openers and 35-21 in league play openers dating back to the 1963 season when A-State debuted in the Southland Conference
- This marks the third time in the last four seasons that A-State meets Louisiana for the conference opener
- Five different players have led the Red Wolves in scoring this season
- Three players have combined for four double-doubles this season after four players combined for a total of eight double-doubles last season
- A-State is 6-0 this season and is 28-4 under head coach Mike Balado, when scoring 65 points before its opponent
- Caleb Fields is one of two Division I freshmen (as of Dec. 16) to average at least 11.5 points (11.9), 3.0 rebounds (3.0), 3.0 assists (3.4) per game and fewer than 2.0 (1.8) turnovers per game (29 players, regardless of classification, average those numbers this season)
- A-State is 7-0 when shooting 40 percent or better and 7-0 when scoring 65 or more points this season.
12:00pm: Arkansas State (women) at #5 Baylor (Online: ESPN+)
- Arkansas State has had three or more players score in double figures in six of its nine games so far this season.
- The trey has been a big part of A-State's success this season. In the Red Wolves' three wins, they have shot 45.5 percent from deep (30-of-66).\
- Wednesday is the fourth all-time meeting between Arkansas State and Baylor, with the Lady Bears holding a 2-1 series lead. The teams have not met since December 8, 1998, in Jonesboro. The last meeting in Waco came on December 4, 1995.
- Senior guard Starr Taylor was born in Waco.
- After starting the first six games of the year, Payton Tennison has come off the bench for the Red Wolves the last three outings, but has embraced the Sixth Woman role. In her first two games in reserve action, Tennison was one of the team’s top scoring threats, combining for 29 points on 10-of-13 from the field, including a stellar 7-of-10 from three-point range.
- A-State has utilized five different lineup combinations through nine games.
