Parking construction on hold at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis announced Wednesday plans to halt further construction for parking at the Memphis Zoo.
Deputy Chief Operating Director Kyle Veazey said the first phase of construction on Prentiss Place has been completed, but the second and third phases are at a stand still.
The city says Memphis Zoo officials and the Overton Park Conservancy are working on a solution that could result in little to no loss of green space.
Construction for the Prentiss Plac parking lot began back in August to offer a solution to the overflow of Memphis Zoo parking on the Overton Park Greensward.
When the plans for the new parking lot were first announced, construction was projected to take about 90 days and create an estimated 108 new parking spots.
The city believes this new solution could offer 240 additional parking spaces.
Overflow parking for the zoo will continue to on the Greensward as the new solution is being considered. If officials decide this latest development is not feasible, the original plan will continue.
