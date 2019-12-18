Dec. 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Skies are mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
Dry conditions and mild temperatures will prevail for the next few days.
Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s.
Dry conditions and above normal temperatures will kick off the holiday week across the Mid-South. Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
In one of its last acts for the year, the Jonesboro City Council approved next year’s budget.
Police in one Region 8 town are investigating a report of a fake cop trying to pull over a woman.
A week from Christmas, Jonesboro’s Salvation Army says it needs angels to step up and help out.
President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set to begin later this morning on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress. We’ll have a live report at the top of the 6 a.m. newscast.
