Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger, creating world’s fourth-largest automaker

In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo the logo of Italian automaker Fiat is pictured in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot announced Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, that their boards signed a binding deal to merge the two automakers, creating the world’s fourth-largest auto company. (Source: AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
By COLLEEN BARRY and ANGELA CHARLTON | December 18, 2019 at 5:11 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 5:17 AM

MILAN (AP) - Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot have signed a deal for a 50-50 merger, creating the world’s fourth-largest automaker with annual sales of 8.7 million cars.

The companies announced the binding terms for the merger that was unveiled in October in a joint statement Wednesday.

The companies say the new group will be led by PSA’s cost-cutting CEO Carlo Tavares, with Fiat Chrysler’s chairman John Elkann as chairman of the merged company.

The joint statement says the merger would position the new company to "successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented in the new era of sustainable mobility.''

