Governor calls for state to create hate crimes law

Governor calls for state to create hate crimes law
Governor Asa Hutchinson renews calls for hate crimes law in Arkansas. (Source: Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 17, 2019 at 10:19 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 10:19 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson renews calls for the state to create a hate crimes law.

Hutchinson said in a tweet Tuesday that Arkansas is one of only four states without a such law and that needs to change.

The tweet comes after an attack at a Kosher food market in New Jersey in which Hutchinson said targeted and killed the Jewish store owners.

Governor Hutchinson said Arkansas passed a law to enhance the penalty for violently targeting law enforcement and that the state needs the same for violence aimed at a person due to their religion or who they are.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.