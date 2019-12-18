Governor calls for state to create hate crimes law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson renews calls for the state to create a hate crimes law.
Hutchinson said in a tweet Tuesday that Arkansas is one of only four states without a such law and that needs to change.
The tweet comes after an attack at a Kosher food market in New Jersey in which Hutchinson said targeted and killed the Jewish store owners.
Governor Hutchinson said Arkansas passed a law to enhance the penalty for violently targeting law enforcement and that the state needs the same for violence aimed at a person due to their religion or who they are.
