GR8 Job! Grimes Unit helps make two boys’ Christmas merry

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Staff at the Arkansas Department of Corrections’ Grimes Unit in Newport not only helped of needy families by holding a food drive but will bring a happy Christmas for two boys in town.
The ADC posted on Facebook that the unit had a contest for the Santa Central Food Drive with the winning shift getting a pizza party.
The winner of the food drive was the C-shift at the Grime Unit with 342 donated items.
Warden Gary Musselwhite received an email form Lieutenant Cecil Wright saying the shift unanimously turned down the pizza party in hopes of using the money in a better way, potentially to help someone in need.
After talking with Wright, it was decided the money would go to a family in need in Newport.
The Newport School District let the prison know of two boys who were just placed in their grandmother’s custody and would need assistance for Christmas.
Musselwhite learned who the two boys were and matched C-shift’s donation.
