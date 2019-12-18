Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chris Paul hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 26-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls 109-106. Paul took over in the fourth, going 5 for 5 from deep and scoring 19 of his 30 points. His fourth 3-pointer of the quarter put Oklahoma City ahead 101-100, its first lead since the opening seconds. Paul also had nine rebounds and 10 assists. The Bulls tied it at 106 before Steven Adams put the Thunder ahead with a free throw and Paul added two more in the final five seconds. Chicago led 55-29 midway through the second quarter.