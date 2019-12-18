Jonesboro Salvation Army short $16.5K, need angel tree donations turned in

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -It’s a yearly tradition every Christmas season as volunteers ring red bells at store doors, but this year, the Salvation Army in Jonesboro is calling out for help after a shortage.
Compared to 2018, the non-profit is $16,500 short of donations this holiday season.
Also, all of the Angel trees at stores were adopted, which is a good thing, but many of the items on the angels that were picked up have not been turned in.
Although the deadline was last week, the non-profit is still open for extra donated items. However, their need for the original lists is urgent.
“Unfortunately we have some people that either forget, or they just get so busy with their own life, they don’t meet the deadline," Anthony Baso, the organization’s major commander officer, said.
“We have some emergencies after distribution, so we can always still use them. But if we can get the people that have adopted them to get them in today or tomorrow at the latest, that would be wonderful.”
Distribution of the donations is set for Thursday, Dec. 19.
