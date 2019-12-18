JPD solves multiple break-ins with one arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police say they have solved numerous break-ins with the arrest of one man.
Acting on a tip, officers executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in north Jonesboro.
Inside, according to a news release posted to social media, investigators found “several thousand dollars’ worth of stolen property and drugs.”
In addition to several stolen firearms, officers also recovered hunting and fishing equipment, drugs and paraphernalia, law enforcement equipment, and more than $1,000 in cash.
Police arrested 18-year-old Preston Davis on suspicion of theft by receiving-firearms; breaking or entering; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (not meth or cocaine); possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia; and theft of $1,000 or less.
He is currently being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.