Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Thousands of faculty and staff at the University of Arkansas are now subject to stricter vaccination rules as the number of mumps cases continue to rise on campus. The Arkansas Department of Health says 35 mumps cases have been identified since Sept. 1. Last month, the university required all students to have up-to-date vaccinations in order to attend classes. On Monday, the health department said all faculty and staff born in 1957 or later would have to show proof of vaccination or get the MMR vaccine in order to participate in work and campus events.