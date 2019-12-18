Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-LGBTQ-PARENTAL-RIGHTS
Kansas court considers parental rights of ex-LGBTQ partners
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some LGBTQ people in Kansas who wanted to raise children born to partners they couldn't legally marry can be denied contact with the children when the couples split up. An attorney on Tuesday urged the state's highest court to make that far less likely to happen. The Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments in two cases brought by woman who were unmarried partners of other women who became mothers through artificial insemination. Neither had a formal parenting agreement with the mothers and the high court is considering whether Kansas law requires one for them to have contact with the children.
CHILD PORN-PLEA
Man admits offering money and marijuana for child porn
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas man has admitted to offering marijuana and money to young girls in exchange for child pornography. Austin Ballew, of Cherryvale, pleaded guilty Tuesday to five counts of sexually exploiting a child and three counts of sex trafficking of a minor. In exchange for his plea, seven other charges were dismissed. Federal prosecutors say Ballew used Facebook to offer teenage girls in southeast and south-central Kansas marijuana and money to send him sexually explicit videos of themselves. He then threatened to make the videos public if the girls stopped cooperating. He will be sentenced March 23.
KANSAS JAIL-STAFF CHARGED
Affidavit: Kansas jail guard beat up handcuffed inmate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A criminal affidavit that led to charges against two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office employees alleges a sergeant at the county jail beat up a handcuffed inmate whose arm was being held by a deputy. Sgt. David Toland and Deputy Marcus Johnson were charged last month, but details of the September jail incident were not made public until The Kansas City Star obtained the affidavit. Toland is accused of punching the prisoner in the face and slamming the inmate's head against an elevator door.
CONFUCIUS INSTITUTE-KANSAS
University of Kansas will close Confucius Institute
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas plans to close its Confucius Institute in January. An email sent Monday to faculty and staff from interim Provost Carl Lejuez said the institute will close in part because of a 2018 law that restricts Department of Defense funds to universities that host Confucius Institutes. The institutes offer Chinese language, cultural enrichment and cultural events. In 2018, former FBI Director Christopher Wray and some U.S. lawmakers said the institutes are propaganda tools of China's Communist Party. At one point, the Chinese government sponsored more than 100 institutes in the U.S. but several colleges have closed theirs.
BANK EMBEZZLEMENT-PLEA
Former bank vice president pleads guilty to embezzlement
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former vice president of a Kansas bank has pleaded guilty to embezzling. Sixty-year-old Debra Kay Converse, of Harveyville, pleaded guilty Monday and was ordered to pay $107,715 in restitution. Prosecutors say she was vice president of the First National Bank in Harveyville when the crime occurred. The bank's investigation focused on what Converse claimed were glitches in software. The bank started an audit when Converse resigned in March. U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Tuesday the bank also learned Converse wrote $5,700 to First National while she was serving as city treasurer. Rather than credit the revenue to the bank, she cashed the checks
LAWRENCE HOMICIDE-SENTENCE
Judge considering reducing Lawrence woman's murder sentence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Douglas County judge is being asked to consider whether a woman convicted of killing a Lawrence man should receive a reduced sentence. An attorney for 25-year-old Sarah Gonzales-McLinn, of Topeka, is arguing that she was not properly advised of a plea deal that could have reduced her sentenced by half. Gonzales-McLinn is serving a “Hard 50” sentence for killing 52-year-old Harold Sasko in January 2014. Prosecutors say Gonzales-McLinn drugged and nearly beheaded Sasko, who was her supervisor at a pizza parlor. Two days of hearings on the motion began Monday in Douglas County Court.
AP-US-FINGER-GUN-DIVERSION
Kansas girl who pointed fingers like gun placed on diversion
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A 13-year-old Kansas girl who was arrested for making her fingers into the shape of a gun and pointing at classmates has been placed on a juvenile diversion program. The Kansas City Star reports that the Overland Park girl, who was originally charged with felony threatening, was set to go before a judge on Tuesday, but the hearing was canceled. A spokeswoman for the Johnson County district attorney confirmed she is on diversion but provided no details. The girl's mother told The Star previously that she made the shape of a gun with her fingers after a boy asked who she would kill if she could kill five classmates.
BOEING-737-MAX-PRODUCTION-SPIRIT
Boeing woes spread to parts maker Spirit AeroSystems
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An aircraft parts maker that produces fuselages for the grounded 737 Max jet and already has dozens of them in storage is trying to figure out what to do after the Boeing Co. temporarily halted production of the jet. Wichita-based Spirit saw its shares fall in early trading Tuesday. It said in a statement that it is working with customers to determine what Boeing's announcement Monday means. The temporary production halt comes as Boeing struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air after it was grounded following a pair of deadly crashes.