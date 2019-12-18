Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSOURI STATUE-CAPITOL
Ceres statue returns to top of Missouri State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A statue of a Roman goddess that stood on the dome of the Missouri State Capitol for 94 years has returned to its perch. The statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, was lifted to the top of the Capitol dome Tuesday. The 10-foot, 1,407-pound statue was taken down last year and structural and cosmetic repairs after years of wear and lightning strikes. Last week, state Rep. Mike Moon, a Republican from Ash Grove, asked Gov. Mike Parson to stop the statue's return, saying Ceres was a “false god” that should not be on the state Capitol.
MISSOURI TRANSPORTATION CENTER
Missouri teams with university to form transportation center
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The state of Missouri and its main university system are teaming up on a new research center focused on transportation. The Missouri Center for Transportation Innovation will conduct research on such things as connected and autonomous vehicles, improved materials for roads and bridges, and ways to relieve congestion on highways. It's a collaboration of the Missouri Department of Transportation and the University of Missouri System. Core funding will be provided by MoDOT, but the center hopes to attract federal grants for its research. It will be led by Bill Buttlar, an engineering professor at the university's Columbia campus.
HIKING AND BIKING TRAIL AGREEMENT
State, Ameren reach preliminary deal on 144-mile bike trail
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The state of Missouri and Ameren have reached an agreement that brings a 144-mile (231.75 kilometer) biking trail one step closer to reality. The deal announced Tuesday by Ameren and the Department of Natural Resources paves the way for the land to be transferred from an Ameren subsidiary to the state, but does not yet transfer the land. For that to happen, supporters will need to raise $9.8 million to cover some of the costs of the trail. If it is completed, the trail would stretch from Beaufort, in Franklin County, to Windsor, in Henry County. It would connect with the Katy Trail in Windsor.
AP-US-DEATH-PENALTY-
Report: 5th straight year with under 30 executions in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report finds a continuing decline in capital punishment in the United States. The Death Penalty Information Center says 2019 was the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and 50 new death sentences. Only seven states carried out executions this year. But even as death row populations were dropping in most of the 29 states that still have the death penalty, the Trump administration tried to restart executions on the federal level and a more conservative Supreme Court appeared less willing to grant death-row inmates last-minute reprieves.
ARKANSAS CORRUPTION
New Jersey man sentenced to prison for Arkansas corruption
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a New Jersey political consultant to prison for taking money from a Arkansas health care provider to pay for illegal lobbying. U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois sentenced Donald "D.A." Jones to one year and one day in federal prison on Monday. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Jones admitted to illicitly accepting nearly $1 million from Preferred Family Healthcare, which was once the state's largest government funded mental health care provider. Jones also pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about paying election challenger to a U.S. congressman in 2012.
AP-US-WIND-POWER-TRANSMISSION-
Appeals court approves controversial Grain Belt power line
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court has approved a controversial wind power transmission line that will cross northern parts of the state to deliver energy from the Midwest to a power grid for eastern states. The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on Tuesday rejected opponents' claims that the state's Public Service Commission was wrong to approve the construction of the Grain Belt Express Transmission line. Missouri landowners in the path of the project line, along with the Missouri Farm Bureau, have fought the line, which they say would take some of their land without providing any benefit to them.
TICKET QUOTAS-MISSOURI
City denies illegal traffic ticket quota system claims
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri city is denying accusations that its police department is illegally using traffic ticket quotes to generate revenue. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the city of Marshfield said in a news release that claims about a quota and intimidation are “meritless." The release describes a jump in traffic ticket revenues not as evidence of an illegal scheme, but as the natural result of hiring additional officers in each of the past two years to keep up with city growth. Marshfield Mayor Robert Williams also defended the city in a Facebook post.
PROFESSOR PROSTITUTION
Truman State professor suspended after prostitution charge
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Truman State University professor and church elder has been charged with seeking sexual favors from college students. Fifty-seven-year-old Barry Cole Poyner, of Kirksville, is scheduled to make an initial appearance Jan. 8 on a misdemeanor count of patronizing prostitution. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. The Kirksville Daily Express reports that court documents say the investigation started after university police received a tip that Poyner has been “harassing male Truman students for sexual contact as well as offering to pay for items for sexual favors by using the app Grindr.”Grindr is a social networking site for gay, bisexual and bi-curious men.