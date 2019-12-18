Lepanto native Malik Monk drops first double-double in NBA career

CHARLOTTE (KAIT) - Tuesday night turned into a milestone night for Lepanto’s own Malik Monk. The Charlotte shooting guard dropped his first double double in his NBA career.
He had 23 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal as the Hornets beat the Kings 110-102. Monk was 9 of 12 from the floor including a pair of three-pointers in the 4th quarter. He also tacked on a putback slam in the final minute.
Monk makes it back to back double figure performances. The former Kentucky Wildcat had 14 pts and 5 reb Sunday in a loss to the Pacers.
