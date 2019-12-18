Lepanto native Malik Monk drops first double-double in NBA career

Charlotte Hornets shooting guard and Lepanto native Malik Monk (Source: Charlotte Hornets)
By Chris Hudgison | December 17, 2019 at 10:19 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 10:34 PM

CHARLOTTE (KAIT) - Tuesday night turned into a milestone night for Lepanto’s own Malik Monk. The Charlotte shooting guard dropped his first double double in his NBA career.

He had 23 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal as the Hornets beat the Kings 110-102. Monk was 9 of 12 from the floor including a pair of three-pointers in the 4th quarter. He also tacked on a putback slam in the final minute.

Monk makes it back to back double figure performances. The former Kentucky Wildcat had 14 pts and 5 reb Sunday in a loss to the Pacers.

