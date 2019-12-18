Police chief warns of possible police impersonator

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Piggott Police Department is investigating a report of a police impersonator.
Police Chief Jeremi Wicker told Region 8 News that around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a woman driving in Clay County was pulled over by a white Dodge Charger with a blue light just south of Greenway near Spears Curve.
The woman told police the person didn't have a uniform so she asked for an I.D. and that's when the person drove away.
That suspected impersonator was last seen driving toward the Rector area.
The woman told officers that he was wearing a black hoodie and black beanie.
Chief Wicker said if anyone encounters someone suspicious that they need to drive into a well-lit area and ask for I.D. if they aren't in uniform.
Chief Wicker said since this case happened near Greenway, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will take over the investigation.
