Second man arrested in sexual indecency of a minor case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man appeared before a judge on Tuesday in connection to a sexual indecency case from the summer.
According to a probable cause affidavit, an investigator with Jonesboro police received a case from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division when a teen said she had sexual relations with Rodney McMillion and Ky’drius Kennedy.
During an interview, the victim said she met both McMillion and Kennedy at Success Academy.
The victim said she started having sex with McMillion in December 2018 at his home saying they had sex three to four times.
When asked how many times her and Kennedy had sex, she said every weekend since the end of March 2019.
The victim asked if the two knew if she was 14 and she told the investigator “yes.”
Police say McMillion as 18 years old and Kennedy was 19 years old at the time of the incident.
Kennedy appeared before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler on Tuesday where he found probable cause to charge him with sexual indecency with a child. His bond was set at $125,000. A no-contact order was also ordered by the judge.
McMillion was arrested on Nov. 21 and was also charged with sexual indecency of a child.
