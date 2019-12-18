Silver Alert issued for missing Arkansas man

COTTER, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Arkansas man.
The Cotter Police Department requested the activation Wednesday for 86-year-old Wayne K. Alexander.
He is described as a 5’8” white male, weighing 160 pounds. He is balding with gray hair, and green eyes.
He was last seen Tuesday around 10 p.m. at a home on Harding Boulevard in the Baxter County town of Cotter.
He might be driving a tan 1990 Ford Aerostar van with Arkansas license plate number 583-SMM.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Cotter Police Dept. at 870-425-2361.
