State Trooper arrested, resigns after records probe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A 19-year veteran of the Arkansas State Police is in trouble with the law after his arrest this week in a probe involving the use of records, stalking and terroristic threatening, according to Arkansas State Police.
Mark Holland, 54, of Heber Springs resigned Dec. 18 after the investigation, ASP said in a news release.
Authorities allege that Holland unlawfully accessed the ACIC database and used information from the database to contact an Independence County woman who police say he stalked and made comments forming the basis of terroristic threatening.
“Holland faces criminal charges that include 18 counts of violating law limiting access and use of information or records retained by the Arkansas Crime Information Center. The law prohibit access and use of the records for non-law enforcement purposes,” officials said in the news release. “Using information gained from the records in the furtherance of committing other crimes is a Class D felony. Additionally, Holland is charged with terroristic threatening and stalking, also Class D felonies.”
Officials said they became aware of the allegations Dec. 13 and that the ASP Criminal Investigation Division immediately began an investigation. Holland was then placed on paid administrative leave.
Holland was arrested Dec. 18 and taken to the Independence County Jail, where a $5,000 bond was set.
