Telecommunication company to acquire Fusion Media

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A well-known telecommunications provider based in Brookland will soon be under new ownership.
According to a press release, empower, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Craighead Electric Cooperative Corp. announced Tuesday they will acquire Fusion Media.
Formed in 2008, Fusion Media provides high-speed Internet, video and telephone services to communities in Craighead & Greene counties.
“By welcoming Fusion Media to the empower family, we can now offer an even brighter technology future to consumers throughout Northeast Arkansas,” Jeremiah Sloand, Manager of empower, said.
According to the release, empower plans to build over 2,500 miles of fiber optic network designed to provide gigabit service connections to more than 30,000 residences across Northeast Arkansas.
Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.