U.S. Assistant Secretary visits multiple Region 8 schools

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -United States Assistant Secretary of Education Frank Brogan visited two schools in Region 8 Tuesday to discuss their improvements.
It’s one of his many stops across the country to see how school leaders are rethinking education for their students.
The Nettleton School District introduced Secretary Brogan to several classes they’ve recently added over the years.
Some of those classes include health care, sign language, and fundamentals of television.
The reason behind some of these newly acquired classes is to target students in a specific field that might best suit them.
Secretary Brogan is a firm believer in making sure all schools stay concurrent with the 21st century.
“We’re in the world of high tech, and that requires a whole new set of skills. It still requires a student to be able to read, write, and count. That has never changed, but how those skills are applied is what’s changing dramatically in the 21st century,” Brogan said.
The secretary visited several classrooms interacting with different teachers and students about their programs.
He ended the Nettleton tour with a round table discussion in the school’s library with city and school leaders.
Before leaving, the secretary left them with one final thought.
“America has to shake itself in its educational course and make certain that every high school graduate is capable of going on to something after high school. That’s a big part of our educational future for this country,” said Brogan.
He then went and visited Maynard High School where grant money has been added to many of their existing and new departments.
The Agri and Medical Professions Departments were toured first.
Principal Cindy Dauck said the improvements directly benefit the students.
“They’re set up with what they need to be able to go on from here and be successful," Dauck said. “The enrichment part comes from taking it to another level. It’s not just that basic knowledge that they’re getting.”
Dauck is a graduate from Maynard schools, taught curriculum there and now is part of the administrative staff.
She can see the improvements the school has made over the years, but funding has always slowed them down.
“We’re a small, rural school. It’s hard for students to get out and do things at different places.”
Alexis Jansen, a student at the school, said there’s one thing that’s unique about Maynard schools.
“Our teachers," Jansen said. "I feel like our teachers help with lots of stuff because they’re so caring and so open-minded to everything we want to do.”
The U.S. Department of Education’s visit meant a lot to Dauck.
“For somebody else to come and acknowledge us and agree with us that, yes, we’re doing good things, we’re doing the right thing for kids. It’s an honor to have them here.”
