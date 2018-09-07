Warming Up For Christmas

More chilly starts this week with morning temperatures in the 30s. Afternoon temperatures stay near 50 the next few days. Clouds return early this weekend with an upper disturbance. Only a couple of showers are expected Saturday. We’ll have dry air in place, so it may be hard for much of the light rain to reach the surface. Much warmer weather arrives early next week through the Christmas holiday, where daily highs could reach the 60s. Christmas could also bring a few showers late. Stay tuned.