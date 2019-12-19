American Legion national commander stops in NEA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The American Legion national commander stopped in Jonesboro Thursday on his tour of posts in the state.
National commander Bill Oxford was elected to the position in August 2019.
Oxford said visiting with the legion posts and spreading their message with other legionnaires is important in helping the organization grow.
“My theme for my year is a foundation for the future,” said Oxford. “The things we do with our children and youth programs, with our membership, with all of those things we are creating the foundation for the future of our organization.”
The national commander will finish his tour of posts in the state on Friday.
For more information on the American Legion and what they do, click here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.