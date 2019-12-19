Arkansas State football announces 16 players as a part of its 2020 recruiting class

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State head football coach Blake Anderson announced Wednesday that the Red Wolves have added 16 players from 11 different states as part of their 2020 recruiting class.
A-State’s latest recruiting class, the seventh under Anderson, is made up of nine defensive and six offensive players and one kicker. The group includes four defensive backs, three offensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive linemen and one quarterback, running back and wide receiver.
“I’ve been pleased with this class,” said Anderson. “We haven’t had any huge surprises. We held off a couple of Power 5 schools that took runs at guys in the last 24 hours, which is always huge for us. We’re still closing out a couple, and then we’re holding some spots purposefully for February. I felt like we may have rushed to fill all our spots a year ago and had some quality players become available in February that we couldn’t recruit. So, we’ve taken a little bit slower approach on this particular class to make sure we’ve got some room to look and see what is available in February.
“We’ve taken basically one or more players at almost every position with the exception of tight end, because we’re not losing anyone there. I feel like we’ve had quality players who have committed and signed at every spot. We had some key spots that we had to attack, and I felt like we did a good job there.”
Today’s announced class thus far includes four players who were already enrolled at Arkansas State University and participated in the 2019 season. A-State added 12 players on the first day of the early signing period today, including five who will be available to participate in spring camp.
A-State completed its 2019 regular season with a 7-5 overall record and 5-3 Sun Belt Conference mark, finishing runner-up in the league’s West Division. The Red Wolves’ 2019 regular-season campaign saw them produce at least seven wins for the ninth straight year, and they have piled up 74 victories since 2011 for the 25th most in the nation.
The Red Wolves will wrap up their 2019 season Saturday at the Camellia Bowl, where they will play Conference USA member Florida International at Cramton Bowl. A-State is making its school-record ninth consecutive bowl-game appearance (2011-19), which is the third longest streak in the Group of 5 and ranks 14th in the nation among all FBS programs.
2020 ARKANSAS STATE RECRUITING CLASS
1. Ahmad Adams: 6-1, 220, Fr., LB, Bryant, Ark. (Bryant)
2. Leroy Deshazor: 6-2, 195, Jr.-R, WR, Lakeland, Fla. (College of the Canyons) (Calif.)**
3. Antwon Fegans: 6-1, 183, Fr., DB, Oxford, Ala. (Oxford)*
4. Fred Hervey: 5-11, 215, Jr., LB, Charleston, Miss. (East Mississippi CC)*
5. Quinton Lee: 6-4, 255, Jr., DL, Lee Summit, Mo. (Northeast Oklahoma A&M College)*
6. Jarrett Horst: 6-6, 305, Jr., OL, Middleton, Wis. (Ellsworth (Iowa) CC)**
7. Kyle Kelly: 6-6, 245, Fr., OL, Shawnee, Kan. (Mill Valley)
8. Tristan Mattson: 6-2, 170, Fr.-R, Clarkston, Mich. (Clarkston)**
9. Brett Nezat: 6-5, 224, Fr., QB, Saraland, Ala. (Saraland)*
10. Lincoln Pare: 5-9, 190, Fr., RB, Germantown, Tenn. (Houston)
11. Vidal Scott: 6-2, 295, Jr., DL, Pensacola, Fla. (Hinds (Miss.) CC)*
12. Javar Strong: 6-3, 175, DB, Cherokee, Ala. (Muscle Shoals)
13. Anthony Switzer: 6-0, 190, So., Marion, Ark. (Marion)**
14. Trevian Thomas: 6-0, 177, Fr., DB, Americus, Ga. (Americus Sumter County South)
15. Israel Whitmore: 6-2, 220, Fr., LB, Ackerman, Miss. (Choctaw County)
16. Austin Woods: 6-6, 265, Fr., OL, Cleveland, Okla. (Verdigris)
*midyear signee available for spring camp
**enrolled fall 2019 and participated in the 2019 season, but counted toward the 2020 signing class
BY STATE
ALABAMA (3): Antwon Fegans (DB), Brett Nezat (QB), Javar Strong (DB)
ARKANSAS (2): Ahmad Adams (LB), Anthony Switzer (S)
CALIFORNIA (1): Leroy Deshazor (WR)
FLORIDA (1): Vidal Scott (DL)
GEORGIA (1): Trevian Thomas (DB)
KANSAS (1): Kyle Kelly (OL)
MICHIGAN (1): Tristan Mattson (K)
MISSISSIPPI (2): Fred Hervey (LB), Israel Whitmore (LB)
OKLAHOMA (2): Quinton Lee (DL), Austin Woods (OL)
TENNESSEE (1): Lincoln Pare (RB)
WISCONSIN (1): Jarrett Horst (OL)
BY POSITION
OFFENSIVE LINE (3): Jarrett Horst, Kyle Kelly, Austin Woods
QUARTERBACK (1): Brett Nezat
RUNNING BACK (1): Lincoln Pare
WIDE RECEIVER (1): Leroy Deshazor
DEFENSIVE LINE (2): Quinton Lee, Vidal Scott
LINEBACKER (3): Ahmad Adams, Fred Hervey, Israel Whitmore
DEFENSIVE BACK (4): Antwon Fegans, Javar Strong, Anthony Switzer, Trevian Thompson
KICKER (1): Tristan Mattson
HIGH SCHOOL: 11
JUNIOR COLLEGE: 5
BIOS
Ahmad Adams: 6-1, 220, Fr., LB, Bryant, Ark. (Bryant)
Three-year varsity football letterman who helped lead Bryant High School to back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019 . . . Completed his high school career with 166 rushing attempts for 1,298 yards (7.8 average) and 19 touchdowns during his prep career . . . Earned all-conference recognition his senior season after rushing for 990 yards on 128 attempts (7.7 average) and finding the end zone 15 times, while also adding 12 receptions for 105 yards and another score . . . 2019 Landers Award finalist (Arkansas HS Player of the Year as selected by KATV) . . . Junior season posted 20 rushing attempts for 173 yards (8.7 average) and two touchdowns . . . As sophomore, recorded 18 rushes for 135 yards (7.5 average) and two touchdowns . . . 3-star prospect by 247Sports, which lists him as the No. 20 overall player in Arkansas and No. 246 athlete in the nation . . . 3-star recruit, the No. 14 player in the state and No. 59 inside linebacker in the country by ESPN.com . . . 2-star recruit by Rivals . . . High school state champion wrestler.
Antwon Fegans: 6-2, 185, Fr., DB, Oxford, Ala. (Oxford)
Midyear signee who will be able to participate in A-State’s 2020 spring camp . . . Helped lead Oxford to a 14-1 record his senior season . . . Rivals 3-star recruit ranked as the No. 46 overall player in the state . . . Listed as 3-star prospect by 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 43 overall player in Alabama and the No. 99 cornerback in the nation . . . 3-star recruit, the No. 42 overall player in the state of Alabama and No. 80 corner in the country . . . Also recruited by schools such as Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, Kansas and Virginia Tech.
Leroy Deshazor: 6-2, 195, Jr.-R, WR, Lakeland, Fla. (College of the Canyons) (Calif.)**
Enrolled at A-State last fall and participated in the 2019 season, but counts toward the 2020 recruiting class . . . Saw action in three games this season, recording one tackle, and will receive a redshirt for the season . . . Spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at College of the Canyons before transferring to Arkansas State . . . Earned First Team All-SCFA honors after recording 27 receptions for 391 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore at College of the Canyons . . . Receptions and yards were both the third most on the team, while his five receiving touchdowns tied the second most . . . Also returned 11 punts for 100 yards (9.1) in 2018 with a long return covering 25 yards . . . Helped lead the Cougars to a perfect 10-0 regular season and the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League conference championship . . . Completed his freshman campaign with 10 catches for 167 yards and four touchdowns, while also returning five punts for 35 yards . . . His two-year career at COC saw him post 37 catches for 558 yards and nine touchdowns . . . Varsity football letterman at Lakeland (Fla.) High School . . . Named All-Heartland Region Elite Team by FloridaHSFootball.com.
Fred Hervey: 5-11, 215, Jr., LB, Charleston, Miss. (East Mississippi CC)
Midyear signee who will be able to participate in A-State’s 2020 spring camp and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Red Wolves . . . Two-time First Team All-MACJC selection . . . Helped lead the Lions to an unblemished 12-0 record and the NJCAA national title in 2018, while the 2019 squad finished No. 14 in the final NJCAA rankings . . . Two seasons at East Mississippi saw Hervey pile up 164 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions . . . Sophomore season posted 71 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, interception and pass break-up . . . Freshman season recorded 93 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, four pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception . . . 93 total stops ranked 12th in the NJCAA, while his 16 TFL were the 26th most . . . 3-star prospect and ranked the No. 11 junior college outside linebacker in the nation by 247Sports . . . Four-year varsity letterman at Charleston High School, where he recorded 159 career tackles and sacks . . . Finished his senior season with 51 stops . . . Saw action on both sides of the ball, also posting 97 career rushing attempts for 719 yards (7.4 average) and 17 touchdowns.
Jarrett Horst: 6-6, 305, Jr., OL, Middleton, Wis. (Ellsworth (Iowa) CC)**
Enrolled at A-State last fall and participated in the 2019 season, but counts toward the 2020 recruiting class . . . Started every game this season at left tackle for the Red Wolves, earning Third Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors . . . Played his true freshman season at Ellsworth Community College before transferring to Arkansas State . . . Also recruited by teams such as Toledo, Buffalo, Nebraska, Indiana, Cincinnati, UMass and Troy . . . Four-year varsity letterman at Middleton High School . . . Named both all-conference and all-area . . . Selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Game.
Kyle Kelly: 6-6, 245, Fr., OL, Shawnee, Kan. (Mill Valley)
Helped lead Mill Valley High School to a 2019 Class 5A state title . . . Named honorable mention all-state as a senior . . . “Sports in Kansas” All-Senior All-State Team . . . 3-star prospect ranked the No. 19 overall player in Kansas and the No. 212 offensive tackle in the nation by 247 Sports . . . Rivals and ESPN.com 2-star prospect . . . Ranked as the No. 18 overall player in the state and No. 202 offensive tackle in the nation . . . Also recruited by schools such as Tulane, Ohio and Western Kentucky.
Quinton Lee: 6-4, 255, Jr., DL, Lee’s Summit, Mo. (Northeast Oklahoma A&M College)*
Responsible for 25 tackles, 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble as a sophomore . . . Earned Second Team All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference (SJCFC) recognition in 2019 . . . Freshman campaign saw Lee collect 35 stops and 1.0 tackle for loss . . . 2-star recruit, No. 2 overall ranked junior college player in Missouri . . . 247Sports also lists Lee as the No. 202 weakside defensive end in the nation among junior college players . . . Also recruited by schools such as Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan . . . Three-year varsity letterman at Lee’s Summit High School, where he compiled 139 career tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and 3.0 forced fumbles . . . First team all-state selection . . . Senior season saw him record 66 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.
Tristan Mattson: 6-2, 170, Fr.-R, Clarkston, Mich. (Clarkston)**
Enrolled at A-State last fall and participated in the 2019 season, but counts toward the 2020 recruiting class . . . Saw action in three games, including the Georgia, Southern Illinois and Troy contests . . . Recorded 18 kickoffs for a 49.9 average per kick with one touchback . . . Varsity football, soccer and track & field letterman at Clarkston High School . . . Senior season attempted 70 kickoffs for 3,779 yards with 31 touchbacks . . . Made 32-of-36 extra point attempts . . . Connected on 14-of-18 field goal attempts. Six of his 14 makes were from at least 40 yards out . . . Led the team in scoring with 74 points . . . Also handled punting duties, posting 32 attempts for 1,145 yards and a 35.8 average . . . Named his high school team’s Special Teams Player of the Year . . . Clarkston News Athlete of the Week . . . USA Today, Detroit Free Press and Detroit News Division I All-State Dream Team . . . As a junior in 2017 made 25 extra points and two field goals to finish the season with 31 points . . . Attempted 65 kickoffs for 3,490 yards with 24 touchbacks . . . Helped lead Middleton to a state championship as a junior . . . 2017 Middleton HS Special Teams Player of the Year . . . Competed in the 100 and 200 meter dashes in track and field . . . Named Middleton’s fall Soccer MVP in 2015.
Brett Nezat: 6-5, 224, Fr., QB, Saraland, Ala. (Saraland)
Led Saraland to 23 wins in his last 27 games as a starter . . . Quarterbacked SHS to a 10-1 record as a senior, including a perfect regular season . . . That was good enough to garner the No. 1 ranking in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A Top 10 . . . Completed 95 of 177 passes for 1,539 yards and 21 touchdowns to just five interceptions as a senior . . . 3-star prospect and top-50 pro-style quarterback by 247Sports, the fourth-best in his position in Alabama . . . As a junior, completed 159-of-262 for 2,063 yards and 15 touchdowns . . . Also recruited by Central Michigan, Georgia State, South Alabama and Toledo.
Lincoln Pare: 5-9, 190, Fr., RB, Germantown, Tenn. (Houston)
2019 Tennessee 6A Mr. Football who owns the Houston High School record for single-season and career rushing yards . . . Rushed for 2,804 yards on 350 carries as a senior, averaging an astounding 8.0 yards per carry . . . Recorded 38 total touchdowns and surpassed 100 yards rushing in all 14 games played . . . Totaled 3,303 all-purpose yards in 2019 . . . 2-star running back by 247Sports and Rivals . . . Also recruited by Navy, Dartmouth, Austin Peay, Colgate, Mercer and others.
Vidal Scott: 6-2, 295, Jr., DL, Pensacola, Fla. (Hinds (Miss.) CC)*
Played at Hinds (Miss.) CC in Raymond, Miss. . . . Tallied 18 total tackles and one sack . . . 3-star prospect and the No. 21 JUCO defensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports . . . Originally signed with Central Arkansas out of high school . . . Prepped at West Florida High School . . . First Team Florida 5A All-State in 2016 . . . Pensacola News Journal All-Area . . . Played in the East/West Pensacola Area All-Star Game . . . Also recruited by South Alabama, Austin Peay and UAB.
Javar Strong: 6-3, 175, DB, Cherokee, Ala. (Muscle Shoals)
Helped lead Muscle Shoals to a 12-1 record and the state playoffs as a senior . . . Listed as a 3-star prospect by Rivals, which also ranks him as the No. 41 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 45 safety in the nation . . . 247Sports 3-star recruit, No. 79 overall player in the state of Alabama and the No. 152 safety in the nation . . . Also recruited by teams such as Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky.
Anthony Switzer: 6-0, 190, So., Marion, Ark. (Marion)**
Enrolled at A-State last fall and participated in the 2019 season, but counts toward the 2020 recruiting class . . . Seen action in eight games this season, including one as a starter . . . Completed the regular season with 23 tackles, including 3.0 tackles for loss . . . Posted a season-high eight tackles against Georgia Southern . . . Tallied a season-best 2.0 tackles for loss against Texas State . . . Varsity football, basketball and track & field letterman at Marion High School . . . Senior season saw him record 51 tackles (25 solo) and an interception . . . Earned Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) Class 6A All-State recognition in 2018 . . . Listed as a two-star prospect by Rivals.com, which also ranks him as the No. 47 player in the state and No. 268 safety in the nation.
Trevian Thomas: 6-0, 177, Fr., DB, Americus, Ga. (Americus Sumter County South)
Two-year varsity letterman at Americus Sumter . . . Completed his senior season with 63 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions and two pass break-ups . . . Earned first team all-region honors as both a return specialist and defensive back while leading Americus-Sumter to a 6-6 record and the second round of the state Class 4A playoffs . . . 3-star recruit ranked as the No. 195 overall player in Georgia and No. 184 safety in the nation by 247Sports . . . ESPN.com 3-star prospect and the web site’s No. 196-ranked player in the state and No. 194 safety in the country . . . Listed as a 2-star recruit by Rivals . . . Also recruited by schools such as Arkansas, Georgia Southern, Akron, Liberty, Western Kentucky and Georgia State.
Israel Whitmore: 6-2, 220, Fr., LB, Ackerman, Miss. (Choctaw County)
Responsible for 93 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and an interception his senior season . . . Junior campaign recorded 138 tackles, including 11.0 tackles for loss . . . Finished his sophomore season with 39 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss . . . 247Sports 3-star prospect, as well as the No. 35 player in the state of Mississippi and No. 104 outside linebacker in the nation . . . Listed as a 3-star recruit by ESPN.com, which also tabs him the No. 42 player in Mississippi and No. 159 outside linebacker in the nation . . . Rivals 2-star recruit . . . Also recruited by teams such as Southern Miss and Austin Peay . . . Won the state championship in the shot put event.
Austin Woods: 6-6, 265, Fr., OL, Cleveland, Okla. (Verdigris)
Four-year varsity starter on both the offensive and defensive line . . . Helped lead Verdigris to a 10-3 record and the state playoffs as a senior . . . Listed at No. 27 in The Oklahoman’s Super 30 players in the state . . . Ranked as the No. 18 overall player in Oklahoma and the No. 106 offensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports, which lists Woods as a 3-star recruit . . . Rivals 2-star prospect . . . ESPN.com’s No. 16-ranked player in Oklahoma and No. 109 offensive tackle I the nation . . . ESPN.com 3-star recruit . . . Also recruited by programs such as Illinois, Louisiana Tech, Tulane and Texas State.
