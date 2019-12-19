Arkansas State football announces 16 players as a part of its 2020 recruiting class

Enrolled at A-State last fall and participated in the 2019 season, but counts toward the 2020 recruiting class . . . Saw action in three games this season, recording one tackle, and will receive a redshirt for the season . . . Spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at College of the Canyons before transferring to Arkansas State . . . Earned First Team All-SCFA honors after recording 27 receptions for 391 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore at College of the Canyons . . . Receptions and yards were both the third most on the team, while his five receiving touchdowns tied the second most . . . Also returned 11 punts for 100 yards (9.1) in 2018 with a long return covering 25 yards . . . Helped lead the Cougars to a perfect 10-0 regular season and the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League conference championship . . . Completed his freshman campaign with 10 catches for 167 yards and four touchdowns, while also returning five punts for 35 yards . . . His two-year career at COC saw him post 37 catches for 558 yards and nine touchdowns . . . Varsity football letterman at Lakeland (Fla.) High School . . . Named All-Heartland Region Elite Team by FloridaHSFootball.com.