Break-ins leads to arrest in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County teenager faces at least six felonies after his arrest in connection with a series of break-ins.
Police arrested Tyrin Gipson, 18, of Jonesboro on Dec. 16 on suspicion of three counts of residential burglary, criminal attempt to commit residential burglary, theft of property greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft of property-firearm and criminal mischief after the investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police believe Gipson broke into three different homes, stealing items.
However, authorities said he was seen wearing a shirt that was taken in one of the break-ins when police found him and reportedly left items from the break-ins.
“He also had items in his home that belonged to one of the victims,”
Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “He had returned to one of the victim’s home looking for a bag that was dropped that was later found by officers that had contents from one of the other burglaries.”
Police believe the burglaries happened in the 700-block of Warner Avenue Dec. 14, where a television was stolen; the 800-block of Olive Street on Dec. 15; where a television, laptop computer, iPhone, .380 bullets and other items were taken; and the 900-block of South Nisbett Street Dec. 16, where a Play Station 4 was taken.
The cases are still under investigation, according to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith.
A $250,000 bond was set for Gipson, who will be arraigned Jan. 31 in circuit court.
Anyone with information on the break-ins can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.