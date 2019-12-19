Dec. 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Some light fog may try to freeze on your windshield this morning but a quick defrost should handle it.
It’ll be another sunny, cool December day with highs in the upper 40s.
Some light fog will be possible late tonight as lows fall to the freezing mark.
Clouds roll in Friday ahead of our next weather disturbance.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A push to change a dog ordinance in one Region 8 town has people on both sides pushing back.
For the second time in two nights, police and sheriff’s deputies in Clay County are investigating a report of a fake cop in their midst.
A routine walk turned into a life-changing experience for a group of Region 8 students and a man they saved from death.
President Donald Trump is striking a defiant tone in the wake of becoming only the third president in American history to be impeached. We’ll have a live report at the top of the hour.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.