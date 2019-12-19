Grant to help town with turnout gear for fire department

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - A town that was hammered earlier this year by a tornado will now have new protective gear for its firefighters after an announcement Thursday.
Officials with Entergy Arkansas said the city of Tyronza will receive a $2,500 grant to help the city’s fire department. The Poinsett County town received damage after the EF-1 tornado arrived early on Oct. 21.
There were estimated winds in excess of 105 mph, with minor injuries reported throughout town.
Officials said it was during the aftermath of the tornado that the opportunity to help came about.
“The needs are many, but one that stood out to us was the Tyronza Fire Department and the need for additional personal protective equipment,” Entergy Arkansas customer service representative Matt Faries said in a media release. “So we decided to donate $2,500 to the department for the purchase of new turnout gear to help keep firefighters safe when they are fighting fires.”
Tyronza Mayor Charles Glover said the grant will help both firefighters and the town.
“We really appreciate Entergy Arkansas for offering this much-needed support to the Tyronza Fire Department. Good protective gear can make the difference between triumph and tragedy in the life of a firefighter, so this money will be put to very good use,” Glover said.
