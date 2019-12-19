Groups help children in need of food

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A program will provide nearly 4,000 packages of venison snack sticks to students in need at a pair of area school districts, with officials saying the program will help students around the state.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry, AGFC and the Craighead County Community Foundation provided the Arkansas-sourced venison snack sticks to students at Nettleton and Buffalo Island Central.
The program, Woods to School, will give nearly 50,000 packages to students in 75 districts around the state this year. An official with the program said it has helped students who may be hungry and has benefited from the generosity of hunters.
“Last year, we were able to provide 20,000 packages of snack sticks to 25 Arkansas schools, but this program has really grown in the last 12 months. We hope to provide 50,000 packages and help 75 Arkansas schools this year. The donation to Nettleton and Buffalo Island schools is the first expansion we’ve been able to make in Northeast Arkansas,” AHFH Executive Director Ronnie Ritter said.
Both schools received 2,000 packages each to give to students, officials said.
Also, Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry, working with hunters, gave 88,000 pounds of ground venison to food banks around the state last year.
Anyone wishing to help or learn more about the program can call Ritter at 501-282-0006.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.