Groups help children in need of food

“Last year, we were able to provide 20,000 packages of snack sticks to 25 Arkansas schools, but this program has really grown in the last 12 months. We hope to provide 50,000 packages and help 75 Arkansas schools this year. The donation to Nettleton and Buffalo Island schools is the first expansion we’ve been able to make in Northeast Arkansas,” AHFH Executive Director Ronnie Ritter said.