Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 31 points to help the Oklahoma City rally and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122. Oklahoma City came back from 24 points down two nights after rallying from 26 points down against the Chicago Bulls to win. Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each scored 20 points and Chris Paul added 18 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City shot 54.8 percent from the field. Brandon Clarke scored 27 points, Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 and Ja Morant added 22 for the Grizzlies. Memphis led 68-59 at halftime and 89-65 in the third quarter.
UNDATED (AP) — Teams competing for the national championship this season got good news well before the College Football Playoff. The early signing period opened Wednesday with playoff participants Clemson, LSU and Ohio State landing eight of the nation’s top 16 prospects according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Ohio State faces Clemson and LSU meets Oklahoma in playoff semifinals on Dec. 28. Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia have commitments from about half the nation's top 50 prospects. Clemson leads the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. Oklahoma’s class was ranked 11th.
UNDATED (AP) — The Red River rivalry has favored Oklahoma over Texas on the field four out of the last five meetings but at least on the first day of the early signing period, it was the Longhorns pulling out a squeaker in rating their respective recruiting classes. The conference drops off after that but still boasts nine of the top 50 classes in the nation. Baylor was the only team ranked outside the top 50. The biggest Big 12 name to sign on this day was five-star running back Bijan Robinson with Texas.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Juicy Landrum set an NCAA record by making 14 3-pointers for all of her career-high 42 points in No. 7 Baylor's 111-43 victory over Arkansas State. Landrum attempted all but one of her 24 shots from beyond the arc. The senior guard also had eight rebounds and seven assists. The previous NCAA record for 3s was 13 by Lamar's Moe Kinard in 2018. Baylor won its 56th consecutive nonconference game since a loss to UConn in January 2014. Nalyssa Smith scored 15 points and Queen Egbo 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jireh Washington led Arkansas State with 16 points.