Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Nagy got a big break from Andy Reid, spent a decade on his staffs in Philadelphia and Kansas City before becoming the Chicago Bears' coach last season and considers his mentor to be like family. He's looking forward to the reunion on Sunday night when the Chiefs visit Soldier Field, even if the circumstances aren't quite what he envisioned. While Kansas City comes in leading the AFC West with its sights set on a No. 2 seed and first-round bye, Chicago is out of contention for a playoff spot after winning the NFC North last season. It's been a tough year for Nagy and when he needs advice, his mentor is just a phone call away.