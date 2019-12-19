James Wiseman leaves U of M in prep for NBA

A legal expert says the outcome of James Wiseman's lawsuit against the NCAA could have far-reaching effects. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 19, 2019 at 1:59 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 2:12 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - James Wiseman has announced he will be leaving the University of Memphis basketball team in preparation for the NBA.

Wiseman took to Instagram Thursday to break the news that he has formally withdrawn from the university. This comes just after a battle with the NCAA on Wiseman’s eligibility.

Today I formally withdrew from the University of Memphis and I will be preparing for the next chapter of my life. Ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. Throughout this process, I’ve asked God to ordain my steps and lead me in the right direction. God is my lord and salvation, and throughout this process he has comforted me. This was not how I expected my freshman season to be, but I’m thankful for everyone who has supported my family and me throughout this process. I want to thank the coaches and staff for all their support and my teammates for pushing me everyday at practice. I feel blessed for the opportunity to be a Tiger and for having the honor to play with these special group of guys. I can’t wait to see what all they accomplish this season. The friends and fans of Tiger Nation will always hold a place in my heart. #GoTigersGo 🐯🔵🐯

In November, NCAA officials ruled that Wiseman must sit out 12 games and $11,500 to a charity of his choice.

According to Wiseman’s attorney Leslie Ballin, the ruling stemmed from Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway’s role in helping Wiseman’s family move to Memphis from Nashville when Wiseman was in high school and before Hardaway became the head coach at Memphis.

The NCAA considered Hardaway a booster because of a $1 million donation he made to the university in 2008, years before he was named head coach.

The university worked to appeal the decision, but Wiseman and Ballin later withdrew the lawsuit.

