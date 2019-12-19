James Wiseman leaves U of M in prep for NBA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - James Wiseman has announced he will be leaving the University of Memphis basketball team in preparation for the NBA.
Wiseman took to Instagram Thursday to break the news that he has formally withdrawn from the university. This comes just after a battle with the NCAA on Wiseman’s eligibility.
In November, NCAA officials ruled that Wiseman must sit out 12 games and $11,500 to a charity of his choice.
According to Wiseman’s attorney Leslie Ballin, the ruling stemmed from Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway’s role in helping Wiseman’s family move to Memphis from Nashville when Wiseman was in high school and before Hardaway became the head coach at Memphis.
The NCAA considered Hardaway a booster because of a $1 million donation he made to the university in 2008, years before he was named head coach.
The university worked to appeal the decision, but Wiseman and Ballin later withdrew the lawsuit.
