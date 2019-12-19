Jerry Lee Lewis honored with Mississippi Country Music Trail marker

NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Lee Lewis was honored Thursday with his very own Mississippi Country Music Trail marker at the Lewis Ranch.
During the unveiling of the marker Lewis received kind words from loved ones and business partners and even sang a little tune with fellow musician Marty Stuart.
Lewis has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along with several Grammy and lifetime achievement awards -- he will now be able to add this marker too his long list of honors.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.