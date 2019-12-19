Jerry Lee Lewis honored with Mississippi Country Music Trail marker

Jerry Lee Lewis honored with Mississippi Country Music Trail marker
Jerry Lee Lewis with Marty Stuart
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 19, 2019 at 2:41 PM CST - Updated December 19 at 5:14 PM

NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Lee Lewis was honored Thursday with his very own Mississippi Country Music Trail marker at the Lewis Ranch.

Jerry Lee Lewis honored with Mississippi Country Music Trail marker

During the unveiling of the marker Lewis received kind words from loved ones and business partners and even sang a little tune with fellow musician Marty Stuart.

Lewis has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along with several Grammy and lifetime achievement awards -- he will now be able to add this marker too his long list of honors.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.