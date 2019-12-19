Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

US MARSHAL-ARKANSAS
Arkansas State Police captain picked for US Marshal post
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas State Police captain has been nominated to serve as a United States Marshal. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his intent to nominate Michael Hagar as the marshal for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Hagar has been with the State Police since 1996 and serves on the Arkansas State Police Association's executive board. Hagar is currently the commander of Troop A, Highway Patrol Division. He also serves on the executive board of the Arkansas State Police Association. Both of Arkansas' senators praised Hagar's nomination.
GARBAGE TRUCK-RADIATION
High radiation levels detected in Hot Springs garbage truck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a garbage truck in Hot Springs was turned away from a county landfill because high levels of radiation were detected. Authorities later determined that medical waste caused the high radiation levels found Tuesday in the garbage truck. The Sentinel-Record reports that truck's driver was checked out by medical personnel and determined to be OK. Authorities haven't released details on the exact source of the medical waste, but say the truck's pickup route is in a residential area.
STATE TROOPER ARRESTED
Arkansas trooper accused of misusing database, stalking
NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas state trooper was arrested Wednesday, accused of illegally getting information from a database to contact a woman he was stalking. Arkansas State Police said 54-year-old Mark Holland of Heber Springs submitted his resignation Wednesday and was then arrested by special agents of the force. State police said he faces eighteen counts of violating laws that prohibit access and use of records for non-law enforcement purposes. He's also charged with terroristic threat and stalking.
SPORTS BETTING
Sports betting's rapid expansion faces more tests in 2020
LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Legalized sports betting's rapid spread across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, sports betting has been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. But moral opposition and complicated gambling landscapes might slow the spread elsewhere. Still, the topic is already on the agendas of lawmakers from Georgia to California. The most successful efforts so far have come in states that have allowed online betting, a form some states are reluctant to offer.
ARKANSAS SHERIFF-ASSAULT CHARGES
Arkansas sheriff charged with assaulting 3 in his custody
FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas sheriff faces federal charges that he assaulted three people in his custody. An indictment unsealed Tuesday charges Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen with three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. Boen pleaded not guilty before a federal judge Tuesday and a trial date was set for Feb. 3. The indictment accuses Boen of using unreasonable force to punish people in his custody awaiting trial. In one instance, he's accused of punching a detainee multiple times in the head and body while the detainee was handcuffed and shackled in the back of a police car.
ARKANSAS CORRUPTION
New Jersey man sentenced to prison for Arkansas corruption
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a New Jersey political consultant to prison for taking money from a Arkansas health care provider to pay for illegal lobbying. U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois sentenced Donald "D.A." Jones to one year and one day in federal prison on Monday. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Jones admitted to illicitly accepting nearly $1 million from Preferred Family Healthcare, which was once the state's largest government funded mental health care provider. Jones also pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about paying election challenger to a U.S. congressman in 2012.