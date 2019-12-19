Lockdowns lifted for Sikeston schools, except Jr. High after report of shots fired

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - All schools in Sikeston, Missouri were placed on lockdown on Thursday morning, Dec. 19.
All lockdowns have been lifted as of 11:49 a.m., except for the Jr. High.
According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, all schools and students are safe.
School officials initially asked parents not to call schools or come to the schools.
Communications Director Sarah Thompson said a false call was made to the department about shots fired.
As of 11:13 a.m. police were sweeping several school buildings.
Sgt. Austin Henley said officials got a call from a person inside Sikeston Jr. High School reporting a popping noise.
Officers responded to the school and the school was placed on immediate lockdown.
Henley said the school was searched and nothing was located.
According to Henley, due to some conflicting information, the senior high was also placed on lockdown and searched by law enforcement.
Nothing was located there either.
Shots were not fired, according to police.
Police said they received assistance from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
