$12M referendum approved for West Memphis parks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In West Memphis, voters have approved a referendum for a $12 million renovation project for the city’s parks.
According to the Memphis Business Journal, most of that money will go to renovate Tilden Rogers park.
Renovations include new baseball and softball fields, volleyball courts, concession stands and walking trails.
Mayor Marco McClendon told MBJ he hopes this renovation will bring more tournaments to West Memphis.
This project will not cost taxpayers, because the revenue is being generated by Southland Casino Racing.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.