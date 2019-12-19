Memphis in May announces 1st round of 2020 Beale Street Music Festival lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May organizers have announced the first round of performers for the 2020 Beale Street Music Festival.
Headliners include the Lumineers, Lil Wayne, the Avett Brothers and Memphis’ own Three 6 Mafia.
Additional first-round artists include Leon Bridges, Lindsey Buckingham, Portugal. The Man, Brittany Howard, AJR, Young Dolph, Rival Sons, Mavis Staples, Billy Strings, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Taj Mahal and Sheer Mag.
Memphis in May President and CEO James Holt says BSMF always features more than 60 artists, and in 2019 there were attendees from all 50 states and 26 countries.
“There’s always tremendous anticipation for our announcement each year, and while the complete lineup will be announced in early February, this year we decided to release the first round of artists now to give our fans a sample of how big the 2020 Beale Street Music Festival will be.”
A limited number of three-day passes remain at the discounted $135 price. A three-day VIP experience with access to exclusive viewing platforms, private restrooms, snacks and drinks is also available for $699.
BSMF is May 1 through 3, 2020. All passes can be purchased through Eventbrite.com.
