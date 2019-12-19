Mizzou hosts Illinois

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Missouri's Dru Smith has averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Mark Smith has put up 12.9 points and five rebounds. For the Fighting Illini, Kofi Cockburn has averaged 15.4 points and 10.5 rebounds while Andres Feliz has put up 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds.DOMINANT DRU: D. Smith has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 4 over his last three games. He's also converted 87.9 percent of his free throws this season.