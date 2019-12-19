Panel votes in support of closing Pine Bluff charter school

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A state panel is recommending the closure of a publicly funded charter school in Pine Bluff.
The state’s Charter Authorizing Panel voted Wednesday in support of closing Southeast Preparatory High School.
The panel’s recommendation will go to the state Board of Education.
The panel cited concerns over the finances and academic performance at the school, which opened in August 2018 and has 107 students.
