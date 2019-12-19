President Trump nominates ASP trooper for U.S. Marshals post

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - President Donald Trump has nominated an Arkansas State Police captain to serve as a U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Arkansas.
The president announced his intent to nominate Captain Mike Hagar on Wednesday, according to a news release from Senator John Boozman’s office.
Hagar, who has served on the force since 1996, currently commands the Troop A Highway Patrol Division.
Senator Boozman described Hagar as a “devoted public servant who has demonstrated his commitment to law enforcement.”
Senator Tom Cotton echoed his colleague’s words, adding: “Captain Hagar’s record has earned the president’s nomination, and I look forward to his confirmation in the Senate.”
Previously Hagar commanded ASP’s Executive Protection Section and its training division.
Hagar began his law enforcement career with the Sherwood Police Department following his graduation from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
“We can be proud of Mike for the opportunity he has to maintain the U.S. Marshals’ long and storied history in our state and continue to uphold the rule of law,” Boozman said.
