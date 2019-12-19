Search nets 11 arrests in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A search warrant Wednesday evening has 11 people facing charges in Randolph County.
According to Sheriff Kevin Bell, authorities went to the 400 block of Tweedy Trail around 4 p.m. Dec. 18 after getting word that a person on parole was living at the residence.
Meth was found, along with a person in possession of a firearm, Bell said, noting felony and misdemeanor warrants were issued. Officials were still at the scene Wednesday, with more information expected to be released Thursday, Bell said.
