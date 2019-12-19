One shot, as Trumann police investigate shooting

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are looking for two suspects in connection with a shooting that left one person injured Thursday, according to Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson.
Officers got a call from people around 5:10 p.m. Dec. 19 about the shooting on Ambrea Street. Henson said witnesses told police that two black males were seen running from a residence with orange ski masks pulled to their necks.
The victim was found shot in the chest, while a dog was also shot and killed. Henson said two young children, who were also at home, were unharmed.
From there, the suspects ran northeast and got into a car, Henson said.
The victim was taken to Regional One in Memphis by helicopter.
Both Trumann police and Poinsett County deputies are investigating the shooting and are following up on leads, including security footage, in an attempt to catch the suspects, Henson said.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Trumann Police Department at 870-483-5121 or the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-5411.
