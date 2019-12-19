West Memphis Police participate in ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South police department is giving back in a big way during this season of giving.
It was a busy day inside the Walmart in West Memphis. Carts are full, registers are going off and children are smiling.
About 100 of them, ages 3 to 5 years old, went Christmas shopping Wednesday morning with the help of West Memphis Police officers.
"Our officers love it as much as the kids do," said WMPD Asst. Chief Robert Langston.
The third annual Shop with a Cop event is more than just about the presents.
“Not only are they getting something. They’re also getting that positive relationship with the police officers,” said Steudlein Learning Center Executive Director Laura Carlson.
The children from Steudlein Learning Center got to spend $100 on a shopping spree to get anything they want for Christmas. Steudlein is an early intervention special needs center in West Memphis.
Organizers say these positive moments can play a huge role in a child's life.
"A lot of them, they don't get to see this side of the police officers. The last time they met one might have been they were there to take their mom or dad to jail," said Carlson.
WMPD raises the money for this event with the help of donations, fundraising events and community partners.
This year, they spent $9,200 and about 30 officers participated.
A meaningful gift that's more than just a toy under the tree.
“We’re here to have fun with you. We’re here to help you when you need help. If you have a problem you can come to us. The more we can do that the better off everyone is,” said Langston.
