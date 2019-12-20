Arkansas men’s & women’s basketball will have a Saturday doubleheader in North Little Rock

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
Saturday 7:00pm: Arkansas (men) vs. Valparaiso
Arkansas will make its annual trip to North Little Rock to face Valparaiso on Saturday (Dec. 21). Tip-off is set for 7 pm.
The Arkansas women’s team will face UALR on Saturday in North Little Rock as well with that game t starting at 1 pm. Simmons Bank Arena will be cleared between games and fans must purchase separate tickets for both contests.
- This will be the first time Arkansas has ever faced Valpo.
- This will be the 21st time since 1999 Arkansas has played in North Little Rock. The Razorbacks are 11-9 in the previous 20 contests, have won three straight and won six of the last seven.
Arkansas will not play again until Dec. 29 when the Razorbacks are at Indiana. Tip-off for that contest is set for 5 pm (CT).
Arkansas’ NET was 23 in the first official NCAA NET rankings (Dec. 16). Arkansas’ NET is 2nd-best among SEC schools behind Auburn (7).^ The rest of the SEC in the NET: 25 Tennessee; 26 LSU; 46 Ole Miss; 58 Kentucky; 73 Missouri; 76 Georgia; 78 Florida 6-3; 90 Mississippi State; 96 Alabama; 99 Vanderbilt; 145 South Carolina and 281 Texas A&M.
Saturday 1:00pm: #21 Arkansas (women) vs. Little Rock
No. 21 Arkansas Women’s Basketball (10-1) finished its three-game homestand a perfect 3-0, handling Northwestern State, 99-39, at Bud Walton Arena on Sunday afternoon.
The Hogs 60-point win was their largest of the season, topping their 50-point victory over Tulsa on Wednesday night.
With their 10th win of the season, the Razorbacks are off to their best start since the 2016-17 season.
Redshirt junior Amber Ramirez led the way for the Hogs, pouring in 21 points on a season-high seven three-pointers.
Four other Razorbacks joined Ramirez in double-digits: Chelsea Dungee (12), Makayla Daniels (10), A’Tyanna Gaulden (11) and Erynn Barnum (14).
Neither the women’s basketball game vs. Little Rock or the men’s basketball game vs. Valparaiso this Saturday will be televised on any network. The radio broadcasts are available on the respective men’s and women’s basketball Learfield IMG radio networks.
Games were not selected for television by one of the SEC’s broadcast partners
Due to the challenges of technology and staffing during the holiday break, the Razorback Sports Network does not have the infrastructure to independently produce a television broadcast from an off-campus venue.
