8-3 Arkansas State men’s basketball travels to ULM Saturday

Caleb Fields is one of two Division I freshmen (as of Dec. 20) to average at least 12.0 points (12.5), 3.0 rebounds (3.1), 3.0 assists (3.5) per game and fewer than 2.0 (1.9) turnovers per game (28 players, regardless of classification, average those numbers this season). A-State is 8-0 when shooting 40 percent or better and 8-0 when scoring 65 or more points this season. The Red Wolves have seven players averaging 20 or more minutes after seeing four players average 20 or more minutes last season. A-State has seven games with 14 or more assists this season (11 games) after having seven such games last season over 31 games played.