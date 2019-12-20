8-3 Arkansas State men’s basketball travels to ULM Saturday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
ARKANSAS STATE (8-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) at ULM (4-5, 0-1 Sun Belt)
Saturday, December 21 • 2:00 PM • Monroe, La. • Fant-Ewing Coliseum • ESPN Plus
The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,215-1,170 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season. Five different players have led the Red Wolves in scoring this season. Seven players have combined for 35 double-figure scoring output games, 12 of which have been by a player coming off the bench. A-State is 7-0 this season and is 29-4 under head coach Mike Balado, when scoring 65 points before its opponent.
Caleb Fields is one of two Division I freshmen (as of Dec. 20) to average at least 12.0 points (12.5), 3.0 rebounds (3.1), 3.0 assists (3.5) per game and fewer than 2.0 (1.9) turnovers per game (28 players, regardless of classification, average those numbers this season). A-State is 8-0 when shooting 40 percent or better and 8-0 when scoring 65 or more points this season. The Red Wolves have seven players averaging 20 or more minutes after seeing four players average 20 or more minutes last season. A-State has seven games with 14 or more assists this season (11 games) after having seven such games last season over 31 games played.
