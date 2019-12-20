Bay school board hires new superintendent

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - When school begins next fall, Bay will have a new superintendent.
The Bay Public School Board announced this week it has hired Luke Lovins for the 2020-2023 school years, effective July 1, 2020.
According to a news release posted on social media, Lovins is the current superintendent of Rose Bud School District and serves on the Arkansas Legislative Curriculum Committee and the Arkansas Supervision and Curriculum board.
He obtained both his bachelor’s degree in 2005 and his master’s degree in 2015 from Arkansas State University. He is currently on schedule to complete his doctorate in 2021.
Prior to becoming superintendent in Red Bud, Lovins was a building principal and assistant principal at Paragould School District, where he was also employed as a coach and civics/economics teacher.
From 2005 to 2009 he was an American history/health teacher and coach in the Marked Tree School District.
He and his wife, Amanda, have two children.
