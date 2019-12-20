Dec. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Clouds rolled into Region 8 overnight ahead of an approaching cold front.
Rain chances won’t increase until an upper disturbance arrives late this weekend.
Highs in the mid-40s today give way to mid-50s by Sunday.
A couple showers will be possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
Our warming trend continues into the Christmas holiday.
News Headlines
Trumann police are searching for two people suspected in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
With his department getting an increase of more than 7% in the coming year, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott revealed what he plans to do with that money.
One person was hospitalized Thursday after their car slammed into a Lake City house.
When it comes to best places in the country for manufacturing, Jonesboro is in the top 5.
