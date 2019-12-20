Food bank struggles to meet the need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Lots of people are getting their shopping lists ready for their Christmas meals next week but the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas says there are some that are still hungry now.
The food bank is doing all they can to keep everyone fed, saying often times when they get donations, it goes out the same day.
The warehouse has many shelves empty. Forklifts were busy moving around pallets, trying to keep what they do have, organized.
The nonprofit supplies 113,000 meals a week, but that isn’t meeting the needs of all.
In Arkansas, 19.4 percent of people battle food insecurities. Meaning, those people do not know where their next meal is coming from.
Assistant director Emily Still says it’s important to remember everyone this time of year.
“Food insecurity is so high in Northeast Arkansas. We know that 12 million meals are missing from the tables of families each year. To combat that, we need to double what we’re currently doing," Still said.
Still says while spirits are high, remember those in need.
“Right before the holiday season, a lot of us are in really good spirits. It’s right before Christmas and other celebrations,” she says. “[Some people] are just trying to figure out where they can get money to get food on their table.”
Fill the Food Bank happened a little over a month ago. The 202,000 meals donated helped the food bank, but for only about eight days.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas can use any help. Donations or volunteerism is needed.
To find out more information, call 870-932-3663 or visit their website.
