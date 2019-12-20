Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says top running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire's status for the College Football Playoff is uncertain following a hamstring injury in practice this week. Orgeron says tests are ongoing and he does not know the extent of Edwards-Helaire's injury. Orgeron says he also doesn't know whether Edwards-Helaire can play for the top-ranked Tigers in the national semifinal against fourth-seeded Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28. Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has 50 receptions for 399 yards and one TD.
UNDATED (AP) — The Red River rivalry has favored Oklahoma over Texas on the field four out of the last five meetings but at least on the first day of the early signing period, it was the Longhorns pulling out a squeaker in rating their respective recruiting classes. The conference drops off after that but still boasts nine of the top 50 classes in the nation. Baylor was the only team ranked outside the top 50. The biggest Big 12 name to sign on this day was five-star running back Bijan Robinson with Texas.
MONROE, La. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had a season-high 33 points, including three 3-pointers in the final 35 seconds, as Arkansas-Little Rock edged Louisiana-Monroe 73-72 in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Nowell, who finished 8 of 14 from 3-point distance, hit a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left. He drained another 3-pointer with 22 seconds left and the Trojans trailed 71-69. With 11 seconds left, the ball was inbounded to Nowell and he swished a 30-footer with 3 seconds left. JD Williams had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Warhawks (4-5, 0-1). Ertel added 23 points. Jalen Hodge had 10 points.