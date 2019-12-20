Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CRUISE SHIP DEATH-PLEA
Kansas man admits killing Missouri girlfriend on cruise ship
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 55-year-old Kansas man has admitted that he killed his girlfriend during a fight aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Florida last year. Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that Eric Duane Newman, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in federal court to second-degree murder. Prosecutors say Newman and 50-year-old Tamara Tucker were on a cruise ship heading to the Bahamas in January 2018 when they began fighting inside their cabin. Newman admitted strangling Tucker and pushing her over the cabin room balcony railing. She fell from the 13th deck to the 11th deck. Tucker, of Lawson, Missouri, died from blunt force trauma from the fall.
AP-US-POLICE-BEATING-LAWSUIT
Suit: Police barged into Kansas home, beat man for no reason
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that police in Kansas City, Kansas, broke into a man's home in the middle of the night and beat him before having him charged with battery of a law enforcement officer. The Kansas City Star reports that 43-year-old Joseph Harter claims in the lawsuit filed last week that he was beaten and falsely imprisoned in October 2018. The charge was dropped less than two months later. The police department and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County declined to comment on the pending litigation.
LAWRENCE-GREEN ENERGY GOALS
Kansas city's leaders want to move to 100% renewable energy
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Leaders in Lawrence want to move the city and its residents toward getting 100% of their energy from renewable resources. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to direct city staff to draft an ordinance to achieve 100% renewable energy use and develop a plan for achieving that goal. A city advisory board is recommending that Lawrence rely solely on renewable resources for its city government operations by 2025 and for the entire community to use renewable resources for all energy needs by 2050. About 10% of Lawrence residents voluntarily use renewable energy sources.
BC-KS-SPRINT CLERK HOG-TIED-SENTENCE
Man who helped steal more than 75 cell phones sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man who served as lookout while another man hog-tied a Sprint store clerk and stole more than 75 cell phones has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison. Twenty-six-year-old Xavier Lopez was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty in September to robbery. He admitted that he was lookout while 26-year-old Camarin McPherson, of Wichita, robbed the Sprint store on April 25. McPherson tied up the clerk and brandished a handgun before taking 78 phones. The two men were arrested after their vehicle crashed during a police chase. McPherson was sentenced in November to 13.5 years in prison
AP-US-OKLAHOMA-COLD-CASE-ARREST
Jury finds man fit for trial in 1999 slayings in Oklahoma
VINITA, Okla. (AP) — A Kansas man suspected in the deaths of an Oklahoma couple and the vanishing and presumed deaths of their teenage daughter and her friend two decades ago has been found competent to stand trial. A three-man, three-woman jury deliberated for 45 minutes before returning with that verdict Wednesday in a competency hearing for Ronnie Dean Busick. The Tulsa World reports that Busick showed no emotion as the decision was announced. The defense says Busick is not competent to stand trial because he suffered a traumatic brain injury in 1978. Busick is slated to come back to court on Feb. 7, when his preliminary hearing date will be set.
DEADLY DRUNKEN DRIVING CRASH
Lawrence man charged with murder in fatal DUI crash
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence man has been charged with killing a woman on a scooter while driving drunk. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 43-year-old Eric Spaeth is free on $75,000 bond. He was charged this week with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter, in the death of 24-year-old Elizabeth Allen. He also is charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, his second offense, and driving while suspended. The crash report said Allen and her scooter were dragged under Spaeth's truck in August. Police said Spaeth's blood alcohol content was more than 2 1/2 times the legal limit.
ISLAMIC CENTER THEFT
Man given probation for theft at Lawrence Islamic Center
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A man convicted of stealing between $1,000 and $2,000 from the Islamic Center of Lawrence has been sentenced to two years of probation. Thirty-two-year-old Amadou Bah was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest in September to burglary. As part of his plea, prosecutors dropped a felony theft charge and a misdemeanor charge. The Islamic Center was burglarized Aug. 13. Bah was identified through surveillance video, which showed a man using bolt cutters to remove two cash donation boxes and then taking cash from a third box. Bah’s attorney, Julia Butler, said Bah holds a permanent resident card and was aware the conviction could affect his immigration status.
SHERIFFS SHOT-GIRLFRIEND
Girlfriend of Kansas man who wounded 2 lawmen sentenced
LYONS, Kan. (AP) — The girlfriend of a Kansas man who fatally shot his father and wounded two Kansas law enforcement officers before killing himself has been sentenced to 60 days in jail. The Wichita Eagle reports that District Judge Mike Keeley told Erin Baker that she had some responsibility for the April 29 shooting in ordering the sentence for aggravated child endangerment and obstruction of law enforcement. She was behind the wheel when Rice County Undersheriff Chad Murphy pulled her over in the town of Sterling. With her child in the backseat, Madden shot Murphy, then got more guns before killing his father, wounding the sheriff and killing himself.