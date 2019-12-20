Man arrested for having sex with teen

Man arrested for having sex with teen
(Source: Gray News, file)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 20, 2019 at 1:05 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 1:05 PM

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Wynne man faces multiple felony charges after police say he had sex with a 14-year-old girl.

On Sept. 28, the police department received a report that 22-year-old Darren Whiteside had engaged in sexual acts with the victim.

Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Dec. 18, according to a news release, officers saw him walking into a local grocery store and arrested him.

He was taken to the Cross County Detention Center and booked in on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Whiteside is currently free on a $5,000 bond awaiting arraignment in circuit court on Jan. 7.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.