Medical helicopter service focus of upcoming town hall meeting

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) -Two weeks after learning medical ambulance service would shut its doors, the city of Marmaduke is considering its options.
On Dec. 4, Air Evac Lifeteam announced it would close two bases in Morrilton and Paragould.
On Thursday, Jan. 23, the Marmaduke Fire Department will host a meeting at city hall with Survival Flight medical helicopter service.
According to a news release, Survival Flight is “one of [the] closest options for medical air service” in the area.
The 6:30 p.m. meeting will afford residents an opportunity to meet with representatives and ask questions about the service, including how to enroll in a membership.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.